New Oklahoma health department leader responds to audit

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, left, and State Auditor Gary Jones discuss the grand jury's findings at an afternoon news conference at the office of the attorney general in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 17, 2018. Oklahoma's multicounty grand jury reported Thursday that the financial crisis at the Oklahoma Health Department was never real. Grand jurors issued no indictments out of their six-month investigation, saying the state laws do not cover the misconduct they discovered. They reported both the layoffs at the Health Department and a $30 million emergency appropriation last year were unnecessary. "The Department of Health was never insolvent," their 32-page report says. "The Department had ample cash to pay all of its expenses, including payroll, through the end of the year," The Oklahoman via AP Jim Beckel