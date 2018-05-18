US Attorney: Oregon has major pot overproduction

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018 file photo, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Billy J. Williams, left, speaks at a marijuana summit in Portland, Ore., as Oregon Gov. Kate Brown sits at right. The U.S. Attorney for Oregon says in a memo that he will prioritize enforcement of marijuana overproduction and interstate trafficking in the state. Williams is the first U.S. attorney to detail his strategy for enforcing federal drug laws in a state where marijuana is legal. The memo released Friday, May 18, 2018, comes three months after Williams convened a summit in Portland to discuss what he calls a "significant overproduction" of marijuana in the state that's driving a black market and illegal trafficking to other states that have not legalized pot. Don Ryan, File AP Photo