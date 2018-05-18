The Latest: Missouri bill on prevailing wage change passes

The Latest on the last day of the Missouri 2018 legislative session (all times local):
1:40 p.m.
The Missouri Legislature has passed a bill to change the state's prevailing wage law.
House lawmakers gave the measure final approval in a 97-46 vote Friday.
School districts, cities and other governmental entities currently must pay more than the state's minimum wage for maintenance and construction work. The specific amount is determined by the type of work being done and a project's location.
If enacted, the bill would change how some local minimum wages are calculated for public works projects. The bill would not impact projects worth less than $75,000.
Proponents say the proposal could help local governments save money. Opponents argue that the changes will hurt small contractors and workers.
---
Prevailing wage bill is HB 1729 .
___
1:30 p.m.
Missouri voters will get a chance to weigh in on a proposed fuel tax increase that would go to fund roads, bridges and the Highway Patrol.
House lawmakers voted 88-60 on Friday to put a gas tax hike to voters. It's set for the Nov. 6 ballot.
The proposal would gradually raise the gas tax from its current 17 cents per gallon to 27 cents per gallon by 2022. Legislative researchers project it could raise as much as $293 million for the state road fund by fiscal year 2027.
Backers said the proposal will leave it to voters to decide whether to raise taxes. But primarily Republican opponents in the House on Friday slammed the measure as a massive tax hike.
---
Gas tax bill is HB 1460 .
___
11:35 a.m.
People convicted of carrying hidden firearms without a concealed carry permit would be eligible to have their records expunged under a bill passed in Missouri.
House members voted 143-0 Friday to give the measure final approval.
The bill deals with people convicted of concealed carry violations before a new law that took effect last year made those permits largely unnecessary in Missouri.
House Democratic Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty says it doesn't make sense to continue punishing people for something that's no longer a crime. She says the bill offers second chances.
She says expungement wouldn't be available to people who also were convicted of violent crimes, such as assault or kidnapping.
---
Concealed carry bill is SB 954 .
___
1:20 a.m.
Missouri's Republican-led Legislature is poised to pass sweeping changes to the state tax code before reconvening in special session to begin considering the impeachment of GOP Gov. Eric Greitens.
Lawmakers face a 6 p.m. Friday deadline to pass bills in the annual regular session. Then, 30 minutes later, they plan to open the proceedings against Greitens.
Still pending is a proposal to cut the corporate tax rate from 6.25 percent to 4 percent in 2020. The bill needs final approval in the House.
Lawmakers late Thursday night pushed through a bill to cut the individual income tax rate for most residents from 5.9 percent to 5.5 percent in 2019. The rate would then gradually decrease to 5.1 percent. The bill also would reduce a federal income tax deduction.
