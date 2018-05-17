The Latest: Panel OKs Phoenix railroad crossing safety plan

The Latest on the proposed closure of a railroad crossing in Phoenix (all times local):
4:25 p.m.
The city of Phoenix has avoided the closure of a railroad crossing on a key roadway now that state regulators have approved its plan for safety improvements.
The Arizona Corporation Commission unanimously voted Thursday afternoon in favor of a plan to make critical safety upgrades to traffic signals at the grade crossing.
The commission had previously ordered Burlington Northern & Santa Fe Railway Company to close the crossing at 35th Avenue and Indian School on Saturday unless the city and other stakeholders submitted a plan.
The city submitted a plan Wednesday.
The intersection is named by the Federal Railroad Administration as one of the nation's most dangerous crossings.
A closure would have inevitably created ugly traffic jams as 35th Avenue connects to Interstate 10.
___
6:20 a.m.
Phoenix officials have agreed to make critical safety upgrades to a railroad crossing that could be otherwise shut down this weekend.
Last week, the Arizona Corporation Commission voted unanimously to order the Burlington Northern & Santa Fe Railway Company to close the crossing at 35th Avenue and Indian School on Saturday unless long overdue safety enhancements are installed.
The five-member commission oversees railroad safety.
Commissioners say city, state and rail officials have failed to follow through on improvements first proposed in August 2013.
The intersection is named by the Federal Railroad Administration as one of the nation's most dangerous crossings.
On Wednesday, city officials submitted a plan to make the necessary safety upgrades by May 29.
Commissioners scheduled an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss the proposed plan.
