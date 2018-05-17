Dayton rejects GOP-backed tax bill as session wanes

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton answers questions from students at Bruce Vento Elementary School on Thursday, May 17, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn., minutes before vetoing a tax bill passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The Democratic governor said the bill tilted too far toward the wealthy and corporations. Lawmakers have just four days left in the session to resolve tax changes made necessary by the federal overhaul, as well as other major priorities. Youssef Rddad AP Photo