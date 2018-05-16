They forgot to tell you about the sulfites in this food. So, it's being recalled

An Oakland Park food distributor recalled 1,200 bags of Peruvian dry potato because of undeclared sulfites.
Mas Food Services said the sulfites were discovered in The Peru Chef dry potato by the Florida Department of Agriculture.
"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," says the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice.
The product, in 15-ounce bags with an expiration date of August 2019, went to retail supermarkets in Florida, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia. Consumers can return the bags to the store of purchase for a full refund.
Anyone with questions can call Mas Food Services at 954-735-7442, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Eastern time.
