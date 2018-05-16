Connecticut boat dealers seeing effects of tax cut

Connecticut boat dealers say a new sales tax reduction on vessels is already giving a boost to their businesses.
Kathleen Burns, the Connecticut Marine Trades Association's executive director, said Wednesday that customers have called her office asking if tax cut is real. She says one man told her that lowering the tax from 6.35 percent to 2.99 percent, starting July 1, means his wife will now let him buy a boat.
And, he plans to buy it in Connecticut.
Burns says the call brought her "tears of joy," noting how Connecticut boat dealers have been under serious financial pressure because of competition from states like Rhode Island, New York and New Hampshire.
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy signed a revised state budget on Tuesday that includes the new tax cut.
