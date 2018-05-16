British cyber expert's attorney says FBI deceived him

FILE - This May 15, 2017, file photo shows British cybersecurity expert Marcus Hutchins during an interview in Ilfracombe, England. Hutchins, accused of creating and distributing malware designed to steal banking passwords, is headed to court Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Milwaukee for a hearing on what evidence may be used in the case. Federal prosecutors in Milwaukee say Hutchins acknowledged in recorded jailhouse phone calls that code he wrote wound up in malware, and they want to introduce that evidence. Frank Augstein, File AP Photo