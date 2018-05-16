Defense contractor to invest $40m, add 100 Tennessee jobs

State officials have approved $2 million in economic development incentives for a defense contractor to invest $40 million and add 100 jobs to expand in western Tennessee.
The Tennessee State Funding Board approved Kilgore Flares Co.'s incentives Wednesday. The company plans to triple production capacity in Toone.
Kilgore Flares, with about 280 employees, has operated in Hardeman County since 1960.
Expansion will begin this year, with a 2022 expected completion.
Kilgore makes military decoy flares, including infrared ones that help aircraft and ships counter guided missile threats. Production components are highly flammable.
Records show six people have died in explosions or fires at the plant since 1993.
Tennessee economic development chief Bob Rolfe said state officials have done their due diligence, saying Kilgore's investment will help improve its safety record.
Comments