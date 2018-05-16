Turkish banker gets 32-month sentence in Iran sanctions case

In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, file courtroom sketch, defendant Mehmet Hakan Atilla, center, listens to proceedings from the defense table in New York. Defense lawyers say Atilla, a Turkish banker convicted of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions, deserves leniency, but prosecutors want him locked up for at least 15 years. U.S. District Judge Richard Berman will sentence Atilla on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Manhattan. (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File)