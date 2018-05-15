Trump pick for vice chair pledges support for key Fed goals

FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, the seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System is displayed in the ground at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. Richard Clarida, President Donald Trump's nominee for the No. 2 post at the Federal Reserve, pledged on Tuesday, May 15, to support the Fed's twin goals of stabilizing inflation and maximizing employment while also declaring the importance of the central bank’s independence. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo