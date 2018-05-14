Teachers' group seeks to stop Oklahoma anti-tax question

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 28, 2018 file photo, former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn speaks at a news conference in Oklahoma City. Coburn announced his support of an anti-tax group Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite. The anti-tax group is taking advantage of a rarely used provision of the Oklahoma Constitution to try and throw out hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue approved by the Legislature to provide new funding for teacher raises and public schools. Sue Ogrocki AP Photo