Vermont gov. makes it official: will veto budget and taxes

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he will veto the state budget and property tax bill passed by the Legislature because they would result in property tax increases.
Speaking at the Vermont Fuel Conference in Killington Monday the Republican governor said he was left with no choice but to issue the vetoes, but added he is optimistic he and the Legislature could find a resolution before the end of the fiscal year.
Democratic leaders of the House and Senate believe they have passed fiscally responsible spending plans.
The disagreement comes as the state has an unexpected surplus that Scott wants to use to buy down property tax rates. Democrats want to pay-down long-term debt. The legislature adjourned late Saturday and would reconvene for a special session if Scott vetoes the budget.
