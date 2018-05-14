Supreme Court won't take appeal in Blackwater case

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in the morning in Washington. The Supreme Court is staying out of a case that involves former Blackwater security contractors convicted in the 2007 slayings of 14 Iraqi civilians at a crowded traffic circle in Baghdad. The court said Monday it won’t hear an appeal brought by the four former contractors convicted after a 2014 trial in the case. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo