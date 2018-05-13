Isolated and threatened, Taiwan boosts domestic arms makers

In this May 11, 2018 photo released by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense, a Taiwanese Air Force fighter aircraft, left, flies near a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) H6-K bomber that reportedly flew over the Luzon Strait south of Taiwan during an exercise. Taiwan is seeking to build-up its domestic defense industry in the face of China's threats and the reluctance of foreign arms suppliers to provide it with planes, ships, submarines and other hardware to defend its 23 million people. (Ministry of National Defense via AP)