Long-time Miami manufacturer has new owners. The company is moving — but not out of town.

For the first time in nearly 80 years, Miami's Fine Art Lamps is no longer a family business. But the new owners are related by all but blood.
Long-time executives Rene Quintana and Laura Goldblum — who each have worked at the company for more than 20 years — have purchased the company from retiring chairman Max Blumberg for an undisclosed price. The new owners will continue to make the high-design luxury lamps and its components in Miami, its home since 1976.
Together, Blumberg — whose family founded the firm — and the two executives explored several options. But they concluded, "purchase by private equity would not look the same," said Quintana, co-president and chief operating officer. "We're an American manufacturer. We manufacture here in Miami. More than 160 families in the Hialeah and Miami Lakes area depend on us."
The company currently makes 15,000-20,000 units per year, from chandeliers to wall sconces, and sells them in more than 70 countries around the world through retailers and, in Moscow, in a branded showroom.
Instead, Quintana and Goldblum, co-president and chief financial officer, will consolidate the glass-blowing and manufacturing that now takes place in three facilities in a single location west of Miami Lakes, at Northwest 154th Street, improving communication and increasing efficiency.
They also are increasing collaboration with guest designers and targeting luxury hotels and resorts, restaurants and country clubs — clients that appreciate the company's ability to create custom products.
Among those is the University of Miami Health System's Lennar Center in Coral Gables. The flock of 245 glass ibises "flying" through the building were created by Fine Art Lamps.
