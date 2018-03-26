What will drive your next business success? This speaker will tell you on May 10

Mark May 10 on your calendar.
That’s the date we’ll join with Miami startup supporters — including the Knight Foundation — to celebrate Miami’s startup spirit and 20 years of the Miami Herald Business Plan Challenge.
Keynoting the event will be Mark Penn, pollster, strategist and author of the newly released Microtrends Squared: The New Smal Forces Driving Today’s Big Disruptions. We’ll also bring back some past winners of the Business Plan Challenge and honor the 2018 winners. (Be sure to enter your plan by 11:59 p.m. March 26 to be considered.)
Details will be released soon about the event. For now, hold 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. We’ll see you there.
Comments