Winn-Dixie will close 94 stores, including six in South Florida. This is a file photo of a Winn-Dixie store on Coral Way in Miami. The chain is not closing any of its Miami stores in this restructuring. The closing stores are in Broward and Palm Beach.
Winn-Dixie will close 94 stores, including six in South Florida. This is a file photo of a Winn-Dixie store on Coral Way in Miami. The chain is not closing any of its Miami stores in this restructuring. The closing stores are in Broward and Palm Beach. Roberto Koltun El Nuevo Herald
Winn-Dixie will close 94 stores, including six in South Florida. This is a file photo of a Winn-Dixie store on Coral Way in Miami. The chain is not closing any of its Miami stores in this restructuring. The closing stores are in Broward and Palm Beach. Roberto Koltun El Nuevo Herald

Business

Winn-Dixie is closing six stores in South Florida

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

March 16, 2018 09:14 AM

As competition in the supermarket industry tightens on several fronts, Winn-Dixie’s parent company announced Thursday it planned to close 94 under-performing stores in seven states — including six in South Florida.

The local closings:

▪ Cooper City, 2581 North Hiatus Rd.

▪ Miramar, 6301 County Line Rd.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ Plantation, 7139 W. Broward Blvd.

▪ Pompano Beach, 277 S. Pompano Pkwy.

▪ Tamarac, 7015 N. University Dr.

▪ West Palm Beach, 2675 S. Military Trail, a Fresco store.

These six supermarkets join 29 other Winn-Dixie or Fresco stores in Florida for a total of 35 owned by the Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers. The closings leave the company, which also operates Fresco and Harveys, with 582 stores.

More Videos

Japanese basketball team unveils free-throwing robot with a 100 percent shooting record 125

Japanese basketball team unveils free-throwing robot with a 100 percent shooting record

Pause
Mom of 3-year-old cancer patient says Spirit Airlines wouldn’t wait for her family 40

Mom of 3-year-old cancer patient says Spirit Airlines wouldn’t wait for her family

MSC Seaside docks at PortMiami and attracts guests with amenities 50

MSC Seaside docks at PortMiami and attracts guests with amenities

NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover's new drilling technique 135

NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover's new drilling technique

Amazon Alexa owner records video of device's 'creepy' laugh 14

Amazon Alexa owner records video of device's 'creepy' laugh

Developers bought out this old condo in Brickell. Now they plan to tear it down 37

Developers bought out this old condo in Brickell. Now they plan to tear it down

Robot claw shows intricacies of crab courtship 107

Robot claw shows intricacies of crab courtship

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite 168

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite

NASA's first chief astronomer, the 'Mother of Hubble' 381

NASA's first chief astronomer, the 'Mother of Hubble'

Watch SpaceX's Starman riding a Tesla Roadster in space 40

Watch SpaceX's Starman riding a Tesla Roadster in space

Two recently-remodeled grocery stores in Ocean Springs feature an emphasis on prepared and ready-to-cook foods to help shoppers who want to put dinner on the table fast. Both the Winn-Dixie and Rouses Market grocery stores celebrated their new looks in the last month. John FitzhughSun Herald

The Tamarac supermarket was one of three full-service kosher stores in South Florida. The Aventura and Boca Raton options will remain open.

“Southeastern Grocers is faced with a critical milestone in its transformation and we have made choices for our future and long-term growth potential,” Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern, said in a statement reported by USA Today.

Winn-Dixie’s fortunes have been chipped away by the entry of Amazon into the grocery business and the online retailer’s purchase of Whole Foods Market. The continued market domination of the Publix chain, which is headquartered in Lakeland, and multiple Trader Joe’s stores opening throughout the region, also adds competition.

Earlier this month, Publix announced it was to raise employees’ pay. Publix’s stock price surged nearly 13 percent after the announcement.

Winn-Dixie’s origins trace to 1914 when the Davis family opened Davis Mercantile in Idaho. In 1925, one of the family members moved to Miami and opened a grocery store that, after several name changes, growth, and acquisitions of other companies, including Winn & Lovett and Dixie Home, came to be known as Winn-Dixie in 1955.

Follow @HowardCohen

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Japanese basketball team unveils free-throwing robot with a 100 percent shooting record 125

Japanese basketball team unveils free-throwing robot with a 100 percent shooting record

Pause
Mom of 3-year-old cancer patient says Spirit Airlines wouldn’t wait for her family 40

Mom of 3-year-old cancer patient says Spirit Airlines wouldn’t wait for her family

MSC Seaside docks at PortMiami and attracts guests with amenities 50

MSC Seaside docks at PortMiami and attracts guests with amenities

NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover's new drilling technique 135

NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover's new drilling technique

Amazon Alexa owner records video of device's 'creepy' laugh 14

Amazon Alexa owner records video of device's 'creepy' laugh

Developers bought out this old condo in Brickell. Now they plan to tear it down 37

Developers bought out this old condo in Brickell. Now they plan to tear it down

Robot claw shows intricacies of crab courtship 107

Robot claw shows intricacies of crab courtship

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite 168

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite

NASA's first chief astronomer, the 'Mother of Hubble' 381

NASA's first chief astronomer, the 'Mother of Hubble'

Watch SpaceX's Starman riding a Tesla Roadster in space 40

Watch SpaceX's Starman riding a Tesla Roadster in space

Japanese basketball team unveils free-throwing robot with a 100 percent shooting record

View More Video