German envoy in Kosovo to solve Europe's power grid problem

The Associated Press

March 13, 2018 03:49 PM

PRISTINA, Kosovo

A German envoy has visited Kosovo in an effort to resolve the Balkan country's dispute with Serbia over an electricity network that has created problems in Europe's power grid.

Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj's office said Tuesday that Klaus Toepfer, an ex-German environment minister sent as a mediator, visited Pristina.

Haradinaj called on Serbia not to block a 2015 deal that was a major step toward normalizing relations with Kosovo.

A political dispute between Serbia and Kosovo that's sapping a small amount of energy from the local grid has caused a domino effect across the 25-nation network spanning the continent.

Since the war in Kosovo ended in 1999, the Serb-dominated north of Kosovo that remains loyal to Belgrade hasn't paid the Kosovo government for the energy it consumes.

