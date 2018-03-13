Assembly Democrats seek surcharge for NYC ride hailing, cabs

Democrats who control New York's Assembly have released their version of a New York City congestion pricing plan that includes charging ride-hailing services, livery cars and limousine companies $2.75 every time they travel in certain parts of Manhattan.
The chamber's state budget proposal released Monday calls for spending $170 billion in the upcoming fiscal year, $2 billion more than what Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, wants to boost transit spending another $500 million to fix the city's ailing subway system.
Funding would come from a $2.75 charge on Uber and Lyft drivers, livery services and limos traveling below 96th Street in Manhattan. Taxi cab trips below 96th Street would be hit with a 50-cent-per-trip surcharge.
Senate Republicans may release their own budget proposal this week.
