Business

Assembly Democrats seek surcharge for NYC ride hailing, cabs

The Associated Press

March 13, 2018 03:32 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Democrats who control New York's Assembly have released their version of a New York City congestion pricing plan that includes charging ride-hailing services, livery cars and limousine companies $2.75 every time they travel in certain parts of Manhattan.

The chamber's state budget proposal released Monday calls for spending $170 billion in the upcoming fiscal year, $2 billion more than what Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, wants to boost transit spending another $500 million to fix the city's ailing subway system.

Funding would come from a $2.75 charge on Uber and Lyft drivers, livery services and limos traveling below 96th Street in Manhattan. Taxi cab trips below 96th Street would be hit with a 50-cent-per-trip surcharge.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Senate Republicans may release their own budget proposal this week.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

MSC Seaside docks at PortMiami and attracts guests with amenities

View More Video