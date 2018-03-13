Outdoors stores quietly continue to sell assault weapons

FILE- In this Sept. 19, 2017 photo, the sales floor is seen at a Bass Pro Shops store in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Several outdoor chains, including Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, Gander Outdoors and Academy Sports, continue to sell assault-style rifles online and in stores as part of their mix of hunting equipment. The decision is in stark contrast to Dick's Sporting Goods, which recently banned sales of assault rifles, and Walmart, which stopped carrying assault rifles in 2015 but says it will no longer sell guns or ammunition to anyone under 21. Nati Harnik, File AP Photo