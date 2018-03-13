Illinois governor vetoes bill to license gun stores

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner speaks to the media outside the Supreme Court, in Washington. Gov. Rauner plans to veto legislation that would require gun retailers to be licensed by the state of Illinois. Rauner spokeswoman Rachel Bold says the governor will veto the measure Tuesday, March 13, 2018, a week before the state's primary election in which the Republican faces a challenge from state Rep. Jeanne Ives. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel backed the measure. He says Rauner is putting the primary election ahead of his responsibility for public safety. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo