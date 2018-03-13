Davenport law enforcement identify man shot by officer

Authorities have identified a man shot by a Davenport police officer after officers say the man drew a handgun.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office tells the Quad-City Times that 43-year-old John Hess, of Davenport, was shot by an officer early Tuesday morning.
Officials have not identified the officer who shot Hess.
Authorities say Hess has been charged with theft, going armed with intent, carrying weapons, assault on a police officer with a weapon and violation of a no contact order.
Police say the shooting happened as Hess was walking toward a home so he could confront a woman there who'd sought a restraining order on him. The officer tried to approach, and police say that's when Hess produced a gun and the officer drew his service weapon and fired.
