Trump fires Tillerson at State, replacing with CIA's Pompeo

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 50 MSC Seaside docks at PortMiami and attracts guests with amenities Pause 135 NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover's new drilling technique 14 Amazon Alexa owner records video of device's 'creepy' laugh 37 Developers bought out this old condo in Brickell. Now they plan to tear it down 107 Robot claw shows intricacies of crab courtship 168 SpaceX launches Spanish satellite 381 NASA's first chief astronomer, the 'Mother of Hubble' 40 Watch SpaceX's Starman riding a Tesla Roadster in space 108 Dow first falls 500 points as U.S. stock market opens, then recovers most of the losses 30 Alexa struggles to say 'Patriots,' but reveals it's 'flying with the Eagles Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on October 4, 2017 addressed a story that said he called President Donald Trump a moron and that he was considering resigning. He called the report "petty." On March 13, 2018, Trump tweeted that he had fired Rex Tillerson and would replace him with Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA. C-SPAN

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on October 4, 2017 addressed a story that said he called President Donald Trump a moron and that he was considering resigning. He called the report "petty." On March 13, 2018, Trump tweeted that he had fired Rex Tillerson and would replace him with Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA. C-SPAN