Kansas lawmakers pass bill aimed at luring big chicken plant

The Associated Press

March 12, 2018 02:38 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

Kansas legislators have given final approval to a bill aimed at attracting large chicken-processing plants to the state.

The House's vote Monday was 84-37 and sent the bill to Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer. The Senate approved it last month.

The House's vote came six months after Arkansas-based Tyson Foods put plans on hold for a $320 million chicken-processing plant outside Tonganoxie amid opposition from many local residents.

The bill rewrites laws regulating animal feedlots to set specific standards for large-scale chicken farms. It would allow farms with up to 333,000 chickens a quarter mile away from homes.

Cloud and Montgomery county officials still are trying to attract a Tyson plant and see the bill as helpful. Critics said the measure would not do enough to protect the environment.

