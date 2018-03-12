Raises, proposed amendments highlight West Virginia session

West Virginia public workers flexed their collective muscle and pushed the Republican-controlled state Senate to approve 5 percent raises in a 2018 legislative session where fiscal and social conservatives otherwise had their way.
The Legislature passed proposed constitutional amendments to change the state constitution twice should voters agree.
One would eliminate abortion rights. The other would give the Legislature the ability to cut the state judiciary's budget.
Concerning guns, the Legislature passed a bill that would ensure employees can bring their guns to work provided they are locked in their cars.
Never miss a local story.
Legislation to provide free tuition to state residents to community and technical college, which passed the Senate, died in the House Education Committee.
Comments