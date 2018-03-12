Industry: $10B will be bet on March Madness, most illegally

FILE - In this March 11, 2018, file photo, Houston guard Rob Gray, front left, grabs a rebound in front of Cincinnati forward Gary Clark 11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the American Athletic Conference tournament, in Orlando, Fla. America's gambling industry predicts $10 billion will be bet on the March Madness college basketball tournament — nearly all of it illegally or off-the-books. That's one of the reasons the American Gaming Association favors the full legalization and regulation of sports betting in the United States.