APNewsBreak: Trump Jr., donor have longtime undisclosed ties

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a Global Business Summit in New Delhi. Trump Jr. and Texas hedge fund manager Gentry Beach have long claimed they’re just friends, but records obtained by The Associated Press show the president’s eldest son and the Republican donor have a previously undisclosed business relationship. Manish Swarup, File AP Photo