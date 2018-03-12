As Louisiana regular session opens, Edwards seeks 'refocus'

With tensions still simmering from a failed special session, Gov. John Bel Edwards asked Louisiana's lawmakers to move on Monday as their annual regular legislative gathering began, rather than get mired in the same standoffs that stalled action on taxes.
"I hope that in the past week you've had time to rest and refocus on the work that we have ahead of us," the Democratic governor told the House and Senate. "And especially I do not want the roadblocks of the special session to hamper us from what's most important — making life better for the people of this great state."
Lawmakers will resume their debates on the unsettled budget mess, the culmination of a decade's worth of state financial troubles, as well as hot-button proposals on guns, gambling and sexual harassment.
An estimated $700 million shortfall looms when the new budget year begins July 1, caused by the expiration of temporary taxes.
Never miss a local story.
Partisan gridlock in the House blocked every tax bill proposed in the two-week special session called by Edwards to close the hole, and lawmakers abruptly ended the session early, unable to break the logjam. Anger and frustration is expected to spill into the regular session, as lawmakers try to determine where they'll shave away spending. The Legislature can't consider taxes in the regular session.
Education programs and safety net health services for the poor and disabled remain most vulnerable to cuts.
"I think that many of you will find that it's much harder than it seems because when you cut funding, you cut services that many people in this state rely upon," Edwards said. But he told GOP lawmakers: "To those that say we can cut our way out of this, it's your time to step up to the plate."
Beyond finances, lawmakers have pre-filed more than 1,100 bills on a wide list of subjects.
Proposals would ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, restructure the TOPS college tuition program, end Louisiana's use of the death penalty, expand the state's private school voucher program, loosen riverboat casino and video poker laws and legalize sports betting. The frustration over finances has heightened calls for a constitutional convention. House Republicans are proposing cost-sharing requirements for Medicaid patients and a tighter state spending cap.
Among his agenda items, Edwards wants to reduce the list of careers requiring state occupational licenses, add new protections against elderly abuse, rewrite teacher tenure laws and prohibit schools from punishing students who owe lunch money. He'll again push to boost Louisiana's minimum wage and enact an equal pay law, proposals that have repeatedly failed to gain legislative support.
Lawmakers in the majority-GOP House and Senate will consider whether to strengthen laws against hazing, after the recent death of an LSU student. Keying in on national debates, lawmakers will decide if they want to enact a uniform sexual harassment prevention policy for all state agencies.
Republicans and Democrats differ in their response to the Florida school shooting that killed 17 people, with Democrats seeking new gun restrictions and GOP lawmakers proposing to allow concealed handguns and armed teachers inside schools. One lawmaker wants students to be able to wear bullet-proof backpacks.
Edwards dodged taking a position on the gun measures. He referenced a "national conversation happening" and urged lawmakers to "drown out the political noise" and bring in varied voices for the debate.
"Our priority is public safety for our children, and I know that we can have a constructive dialogue here in Louisiana over the course of this session and advance this cause," the governor said.
The regular session is expected to end ahead of its June 4 deadline.
Edwards, Senate President John Alario and House Speaker Taylor Barras are working on a plan to finish 10 to 20 days early. That would allow for a second special session to be held on taxes, in order to keep the entire budget gap from being closed with cuts.
They've questioned whether a budget proposing deep reductions can even win passage in the regular session.
Comments