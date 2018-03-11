Mexico: Crude bomb caused ferry blast; terrorism ruled out

In this Friday, March 2, 2018 photo, tourists and passengers disembark from a ferry on to the wharf on Playa del Carmen, Mexico. In a notice posted Friday, March 9, on its website, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico has narrowed its travel warning for the Caribbean resort city of Playa del Carmen amid what it calls an unspecified "ongoing security threat" just as the spring holiday season is kicking into high gear. Gabriel Alcocer AP Photo