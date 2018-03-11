Sinngle mom to be deported _ without her 3 daughters

In this March 3, 2018 photo, Bernarda Pineda, of Marysville, Wash., was notified on Feb. 20 that she was being deported to Honduras, the country she fled from 12 years ago in an attempt to escape from political instability, impoverished and dangerous conditions, particularly for women. Her daughters, Sherly, left, 14, Stacey, 9, and Sheyla, 11, face an uncertain future without their mother, who is set to depart the U.S. on March 19, and will need to relocate to Chicago to live with their father. The Herald via AP Ian Terry