Wyoming Legislature approves budget, sends to governor

The Wyoming Legislature has approved a primary state budget for the next two years and sent it to the governor for consideration.
However, two other major pieces of spending legislation regarding capitol construction and education were still being debated into the evening.
The Casper Star-Tribune said the budget passed Saturday keeps funding levels for most of state government largely stable, with increases in spending on social services that Gov. Matt Mead argued were hit too hard by cuts passed during the previous legislative session.
The Senate passed the budget 19-11, and the House passed it 38-20.
Senate President Eli Bebout, a Riverton Republican, said it was not the compromise he sought but he urged passage on what was scheduled to be the last day of the legislative session.
