West Virginia legislators approve budgets with raises

West Virginia's House and Senate have unanimously approved a budget for the state government with $4.38 billion in general revenues for the fiscal year starting July 1, including raises for teachers, prison guards and many other state workers.
The 5 percent raises approved to end a nine-day strike by teachers and school service personnel are based on pay averages and apply to personnel paid from the state funds.
Legislators say it contains no new taxes.
They attribute the $156 million of higher spending than the current budget mainly to the pay packages, plus funding to freeze workers' health care premiums, deductibles and co-payments under the Public Employees Insurance Agency.
Guards at the state's jails and prisons, which have been chronically understaffed, will get three annual $2,000 pay increases.
