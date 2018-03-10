SD lawmakers give raises, push state constitutional changes

South Dakota lawmakers have left the Capitol after eking out raises for teachers, state workers and Medicaid providers in the state budget.
The funding hikes that lawmakers passed Friday seemed unattainable when the Legislature started work in January. The small windfall closes a session tinged with lingering Republican frustration over ballot questions voters approved in 2016.
GOP lawmakers mandated new rules for citizens' initiative campaigns and asked November voters to make the state constitution harder to change.
Lawmakers came together on a bill that would ease a state production limit and other rules for microbreweries. They also approved a new precision agriculture facility at South Dakota State University and a state veterans cemetery in Sioux Falls.
Lawmakers return March 26 to debate any vetoes from Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard.
