Imported guard dogs deployed as part of US wolf-sheep study

In this 2013 photo provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture a Kangal dog greets Ben Hofer of the Hutterite Rockport Colony near Pendroy, Mont. Nearly 120 dogs from three large breeds perfected over centuries in Europe and Asia to be gentle around sheep and children but vicious when confronting wolves recently completed a four-year study to see how they'd react to their old nemesis on a new continent. The U.S. Department of Agriculture supplied Cão de Gado Transmontanos, Karakachans and Kangals that can weigh 150 pounds

68 kilograms) to guard sheep in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Washington and Oregon.