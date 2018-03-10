Historic Nevada divorce house may be moved for redevelopment

This Thursday, March 8, 2018 photo shows the Nystrsom Guest House pictured in downtown Reno, Nev. The home is one of two historic homes a developer wants to relocate for a revitalization project. Built in 1875, it was one of the first boarding houses catering to divorce-seekers who helped make Reno the ''Divorce Capital of the World'' during the 1930s because of its lax residency laws. Scott Sonner AP Photo