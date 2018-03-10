French President Emmanuel Macron waves to media as he shakes hand with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before their meeting in New Delhi, India, Saturday, March 10, 2018. Macron who is on a four-day state visit is expected to hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and co-chair the Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance.
India, France to work for Indian Ocean freedom of navigation

The Associated Press

March 10, 2018 04:13 AM

NEW DELHI

India and France have pledged to work together to ensure freedom of navigation in the Indian Ocean and have signed an agreement to expedite construction of a big nuclear power plant in India by a French company.

After talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted the solar alliance and cooperation between the two countries in the fields of defense, security, technology, space and counterterrorism.

The nuclear agreement is considered significant, with critics saying that Jaitpur, the site of the plant, which will generate 9,900 megawatts of power in western India, is in a seismic zone.

Another agreement envisages reciprocal logistic support between the countries' armed forces.

Macron arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a four-day visit to India.

