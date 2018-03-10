Japanese Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko arrives for a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Saturday, March 10, 2018. The EU will meet with Japanese and US officials on Saturday to seek more clarity on US tariffs on steel and aluminum.
Japanese Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko arrives for a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Saturday, March 10, 2018. The EU will meet with Japanese and US officials on Saturday to seek more clarity on US tariffs on steel and aluminum. Olivier Matthys AP Photo
Japanese Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko arrives for a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Saturday, March 10, 2018. The EU will meet with Japanese and US officials on Saturday to seek more clarity on US tariffs on steel and aluminum. Olivier Matthys AP Photo

Business

US, EU, Japan trade chiefs to meet over steel tariffs

The Associated Press

March 10, 2018 04:05 AM

BRUSSELS

The trade chiefs of the European Union and Japan are holding talks about U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum amid fears they could trigger a broader trade war.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem is meeting Saturday in Brussels with Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko.

U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer is expected to join the two for broader talks later Saturday.

The EU is seeking clarity from Washington about whether the 28-nation bloc will be exempt from the U.S. tariffs, like Canada and Mexico are. If not, the EU has threatened retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Key U.S. trading partners and businesses have warned the tariffs could backfire, provoking a trade war and hurting allies more than China, their main target.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover's new drilling technique

View More Video