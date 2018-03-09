Business

Group seeks review of Grand Canyon-area mining claims ban

The Associated Press

March 09, 2018 04:33 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.

A mining industry group is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review an Obama-era ban on new mining claims around the Grand Canyon.

The petition filed Friday by the American Exploration and Mining Association comes as President Donald Trump's administration reviews a portion of the ban.

The Interior Department implemented the ban in 2012 over concern about possible water contamination.

A federal law gives the Interior secretary authority to withdraw land from mining claims for up to 20 years without congressional approval. A provision allowing a legislative veto has been deemed unconstitutional.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The industry group says the provision cannot be separated, and the entire law should be invalidated.

But lower courts have ruled that a severability clause in the law allows the withdrawal authority to stand on its own.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover's new drilling technique

View More Video