Experts question regulators' anti-sexual harassment efforts

FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. Nevada gambling regulators are developing rules addressing workplace sexual harassment in the wake of the sexual misconduct scandal surrounding Las Vegas casino titan Wynn. Wynn, who has vehemently denied the allegations, resigned Feb. 6, 2018, as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo