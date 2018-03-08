US Military IDs airman lost in dogfight over Germany in '43

The U.S. Military has found the remains of a World War II pilot who was last seen fighting in the skies over Germany.
Department of Defense officials said Thursday that Lt. William W. Shank never returned from a 1943 dog fight. American airmen last saw him leveling out his P-38 Lightning after a dive.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency confirmed this month that bone material found in a field belongs to the 24-year-old. Shank was from Harrisonburg, Virginia, which is 130 miles (209 kilometers) from Washington, D.C.
Chuck Prichard, an agency spokesman, said officials will notify family. A relative submitted DNA for analysis, one of many tools used for identification.
Shanks's Army squadron was protecting allied bombers over Bremen, in northern Germany, when it encountered 40 to 50 enemy aircraft.
