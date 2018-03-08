Business

Utah governor bans executive employees from lobbying

The Associated Press

March 08, 2018 02:17 AM

SALT LAKE CITY

Gov. Gary Herbert has banned executive branch employees from lobbying on legislative issues after lawmakers discussed a proposal to do the same thing.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Herbert signed the executive order on Monday, which applies to Utah's executive branch, including colleges and universities, the State Tax Commission, Utah National Guard and Board of Pardons and Parole.

Paul Edwards, Herbert's spokesman, says the order came partly as a result of legislators' questions.

Republican state Rep. Val Peterson had sponsored a bill addressing the issue. The bill would have extended limits to school districts, with a prohibition against taking a formal position on proposed legislation.

The bill was approved in committee, but failed to pass on the final day for bills to be approved in their chamber.

