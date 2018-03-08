Japan penalizes several cryptocurrency exchanges after hack

In this Feb. 11, 2018, photo, a huge advertisement of Bitcoin is displayed near Shibuya train station in Tokyo. The Japanese government is slapping penalties on several crypotocurrency exchanges in the country, after 58 billion yen

$530 million) of virtual coins were lost earlier this year from hacking. The Financial Services Agency, which has been checking the exchanges, said Thursday, March 8, 2018, that FSHO and Bit Station exchanges were ordered to halt operations for a month.