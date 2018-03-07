Business

Canes reassign GM Francis to another front-office position

The Associated Press

March 07, 2018 08:28 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

Hall of Fame player Ron Francis is out as general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes after four years but will remain with the team in another front-office position.

New owner Tom Dundon said Wednesday night that the team will begin a search for a new GM to report directly to Dundon. Francis will move into a new role as the team's president of hockey operations.

Dundon said in a statement that he "had a good chance to be around and assess the operations" and felt a change "is needed when it comes to hockey personnel decisions."

The move came a day after the Hurricanes' 6-1 loss at Minnesota, which left Carolina four points outside the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

