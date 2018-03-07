Business

All Aces: Workers at Indiana casino will get $500 bonus

The Associated Press

March 07, 2018 04:21 PM

ANDERSON, Ind.

Employees at an Indiana casino are getting $500 the easy way.

Hoosier Park Racing and Casino in Anderson announced the bonus Thursday as a result of favorable changes in federal tax law. Jim Brown, president of Centaur Gaming, says all employees will qualify. He calls it a "bet on America."

Lori Broadwater, who has worked at Hoosier Park for 10 years, tells The Herald Bulletin that the money will help her catch up with bills.

Brown received a standing ovation from employees who gathered to hear the announcement. Oscar Taylor says he feels "extraordinarily appreciated."

