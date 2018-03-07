Business

NY storm experience: Power outages, few flights, thundersnow

The Associated Press

March 07, 2018 04:05 PM

NEW YORK

Major flight cancellations, tens of thousands of power outages and even "thundersnow" with lightning are all part of the New York weather experience.

Forecasters say that by the time it's over on Thursday, the New York City suburbs could have a foot of snow or more. There could be 20 inches in the Schoharie (skoh-HAYR'-ee) Valley and eastern Catskills.

On Wednesday, Metro-North railroad reduced service north of the city. The Long Island Rail Road added trains for commuters leaving work early.

Authorities were urging caution under all circumstances.

In Westchester County, which is still reeling from last weekend's nor'easter, 10 people were taken to hospitals with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning after running a generator inside a home in North White Plains. They're expected to survive.

