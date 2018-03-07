For many factory towns, white collar job loss hurts the most

In this Oct. 24, 2017, photo, an employee walks off the manufacturing floor while wearing his laboratory coat at Lord Corporation, a manufacturer of industrial coatings, adhesives, bearings, and sensing equipment for range of commercial markets, including United States military contracts in Erie, Pa. Since 2008, Erie has suffered a hidden and potentially more devastating exodus: The loss of well-paid white-collar jobs. The city has shed 8 percent of its accountants, 10 percent of its computer workers, 40 percent of its engineers and 20 percent of its lawyers, according to government occupational data analyzed by The Associated Press. John Minchillo AP Photo