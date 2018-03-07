Business

Entrepreneur Alan Webber wins Santa Fe mayoral race

The Associated Press

March 07, 2018 02:45 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

Publishing entrepreneur Alan Webber has been elected mayor of New Mexico's state capital city.

City Clerk Yolanda Vigil announced Tuesday that Webber won a majority of ballots after four elimination rounds in the city's first election by ranked choice voting.

Webber, the founder of Fast Company Magazine, prevailed against a local school board member and three members of city council.

Santa Fe voters ranked party candidates from first to last on the ballot, in order of preference.

When no candidate won a majority in the first round, the last-place finisher was eliminated and voters' second choices are applied to the remaining candidates. The process was repeated until Webber won a 66 percent majority in the final round.

Outgoing Mayor Javier Gonzales did not seek re-election.

