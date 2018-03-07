New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting, on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Washington.
New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting, on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Washington. Jose Luis Magana AP Photo
New Mexico awaits governor's verdict on crime, budget bills

The Associated Press

March 07, 2018 02:13 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

Time is running out for bills from the Legislature to win approval from Republican New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez.

Martinez has until noon on Wednesday to sign off on a bill that bundles together bipartisan public safety measures and to approve all or portions of a $6.3 billion spending bill from the Democrat-led Legislature.

Bills that are not signed do not go into effect — an outcome known as a pocket veto. Martinez has indicated general support for the Legislature's spending priorities.

During a 30-day session that ended in February, lawmakers rallied around a package of public safety reforms designed to bolster police ranks, deter repeat drunken driving, toughen gun-possession penalties for violent felons, and better address addiction and health issues among prison inmates as they are released.

