The Latest: Washington housing discrimination bill advances

In this Monday, March 5, 2018, photo, Patrice E., right, who declined to provide her last name, embraces her friend Ronda Rohde inside a church building where they are among the two-dozen women living in their vehicles in the adjacent parking lot in Kirkland, Wash. Some of the obstacles faced by the women in finding permanent housing may soon become illegal in Washington state, where legislators are advancing a bill that would prohibit landlords from turning away tenants who rely on Section 8 vouchers, Social Security or veterans benefits. Elaine Thompson AP Photo